Deepak Wadhwa talks about bonding with the cast of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke...'

He has been associated with a number of shows like "Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein", "Qubool Hai" and "Tamanna". The actor is full of enthusiasm and joy about playing the role of Jatin in the daily soap.

Talking about his excitement on joining the cast of the show, Deepak shared his bonding with the other actors and the wonderful time he spent with them.

"At first, I was hit by multiple emotions which comprised happiness, excitement and a little apprehension. When we finally started shooting, I was very emotional as I got back on the sets after such a long time. The cast was very warm and welcoming. We bonded well and they gladly made me a part of their family. We enjoy having meals together, chatting and having fun on sets during breaks," said the 34-year-old actor.

Talking about his character in the show, Deepak said, "My character Jatin is shown as a very supporting guy who is always ready to stand with Sonakshi in her tough times and she often seeks his guidance while making difficult decisions."

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/arm