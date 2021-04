Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture on Saturday. The photo taken by her mother Ujjala Padukone was posted on Instagram.

"Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main! (camera emoji) -- MamaPadukone," Deepika wrote as caption.

Deepika will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film "83".