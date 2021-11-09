Deepika Padukone clocks 14 years in Bollywood

To mark the special day, Deepika took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of various beautiful moments from the film.In the background, she chose the recently viral version of 'Ajab Si', sung by internet sensation Janani. The original song was sung by KK.The end of the video read, "14 years of Om Shanti Om'.In the film, Deepika played a double role - Shantipriya and Sandhya aka Sandy after her reincarnation.Helmed by Farah Khan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.After making a strong mark from her debut film, Deepika went on to deliver some major hits including 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009), 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013), 'Tamasha' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018) and 'Chhapaak' (2020).'Chhapaak', based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, also marked Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next.She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)