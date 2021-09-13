Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her 'morning view'

In the image, Ranveer can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie."My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the image which was clicked by her.Fans were left in the awe of the couple's cute PDA moment.Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Awwww."Another one wrote, "Craving for such morning view."Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple has a lot of projects in their kitty. Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake.On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. (ANI)