Deepika Padukone has the most hilarious birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she and Ranveer could be seen dancing hilariously to 'Twada Kutta Tommy', a viral mix composed by Yashraj Mukhate using Shehnaaz Gill's meme-popular dialogue.In the caption, Deepika wrote, "But since it's your Birthday, I'Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh."The video clip had the star couple lip-syncing to the song as they grooved to the beats. While Deepika could be seen wearing a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers, Ranveer opted for an all-white look, sporting a white T-shirt, trousers and sneakers.Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments section and showered them with love. A fan wrote, "Stay blessed always." Another one said, "Hayee cutest." A third person commented, "OMGGG OMGGG I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS." Several fans also dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.The much-in-love couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding the day after.The couple has starred together in many films, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.Ranveer, who has treated his fans with some powerful performances in movies, is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.Apart from this, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'.Giving a treat to Ranveer's fans on his birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next directorial venture titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring the birthday boy with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.Meanwhile, Deepika's upcoming projects include '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)