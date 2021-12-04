Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)