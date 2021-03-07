Deepika Padukone introduces fans to '#DigSwirlSpread' challenge

The 'Padmaavat' actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a quirky video that shows her grooving to her new self-made challenge named 'Dig Swirl Spread' dance challenge.This challenge resembles to dance steps made from digging a bread knife into a spread jar, to swirling it inside the jar and spreading it on to bread.The 35-year-old star is seen sporting a chick look while she dances on to her peppy dance track 'Dig Swirl Spread'. While concluding the video, she is seen saying, "Guys, what are you waiting for.. Come and do the Dig Swirl and Spread challenge right now! Okay bye!"Her video garnered over two million views within a few hours of being posted, with fellow celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor also liking the post.Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'.Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband. She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in the pipeline. (ANI)