Deepika Padukone introduces her 'alter egos'

In the Instagram video, Deepika is dressed in a powder pink pantys, nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug. The video has edits of Deepika's many versions as she dances.

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods at dance in a new video she posted on social media for fans.

"Me...And all my alter egos!," she wrote on Monday evening, along with the quirky video.

The actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has a role in "83" starring husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action adventure "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

--IANS

