Deepika Padukone is hubby Ranveer Singh's 'elegance ki moorat'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure love to engage in PDA on social media once in a while. Gushing over a new picture post of Deepika, Ranveer calls his wife an "elegance ki moorat" (effigy of elegance).

Deepika posted a picture on Instagram posing in an ivory coloured off-shoulder dress. "To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy," she wrote as caption with the picture she shared on Tuesday night.