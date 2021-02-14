Deepika Padukone shares her 'weekend mood'

She posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday. In the image, it seems the actress is seen sitting in a restaurant dressed in a grey sweatshirt. She went au naturale as she can be seen sporting no make-up.

To complete her look, the actress is seen wearing reading glasses and has tied her hair back into a bun.

"Weekend Mood!" she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

