Deepika Padukone stuns fans in her cool blue summer ensemble

Clad in an all-blue ensemble, Bollywood's 'queen of hearts' is looking no less than the ice beauty in this latest picture.Looking breathtaking as ever, she is seen sporting an English royal beauty look. Donning a body fit light blue dress; she has tied her hair in her signature sleek bun. While, her high stilettos team up perfectly in contrast with her long overcoat, her elegant necklace sums up her whole look."Summer Already...?," the 'Padmaavat' star wrote in the caption.With the post hitting 1 million likes within 2 hours of being posted, scores of the 35-year-old fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emotions in an awe of the stunning post.Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)