Deepika Padukone unveils 'Gehraiyaan' posters on 36th birthday

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) On her 36th birthday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika posted a motley of looks on her Instagram featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"