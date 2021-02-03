Deepika Padukone wishes her 'little one' Anisha on birthday

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Deepika Padukone has wished her sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday on Wednesday. The Bollywood actress thanked Anisha for being the anchor in her life and keeping her grounded.

"2.2.2021. Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone," Deepika wrote on Instagram. She also posted a picture of the two sisters.