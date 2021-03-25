Deepika, Ranveer give twist to silhouette challenge

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has uploaded a fun video on her social media page on Thursday, in which she along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh recreated the popular silhouette challenge but ended it in a witty way.

For the uninitiated, the silhouette challenge gained popularity on social media with people transitioning from a regular self into a beautiful silhouette with a red backdrop. Late singer Paul Anka's classic track "Put you head on my shoulders" plays in the backdrop of the person in the video.