Deepika, Ranveer take viral 'Silhouette Challenge' with a fun twist

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor took to Instagram Reels and shared a video in which she gave the sensuous 'Silhouette Challenge' a fun twist.In the video, Deepika can be seen cosying up to Ranveer but when the music transitions, they broke into a game of 'ring around the Rosie'.Taking to the caption, the actor wrote,"Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?" with a wink and laughing emoticons. Ranveer's cheeky response was, "Sure, we can call it that," followed by a smirking emoticon.Shortly afterwards, the 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' star took to Instagram to share two playful boomerang videos with Deepika. In the first, it looked like she was trying to bite his cheek, while in the second she gave him a kiss."Pac-Man eats the Dot!" Singh wrote in his caption, followed by a zany face emoji and a heart.To which the 'Piku' star responded in the comments section, writing, "Cutie! @ranveersingh," along with a heart-eyes emoji.Earlier on Wednesday, Singh treated fans to adorable pictures with wife Deepika as he couldn't take his eyes off her. The pictures prove that Singh is still head over heels in love with his wife.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)