Deepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that's why I've survived

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Deepshika Nagpal has been around for over her 25 years in the entertainment industry now, working in films, television shows and web series. She says the key to survival is learning.

"I did TV when TV was looked down upon and was new. Back then, you'd get into acting if you could not do well in your studies. That has changed. Now with everyone wanting to be an actor, it is a profession and industry, with people actually trained in the craft. I think I have seen everything from TV, daily soaps, and now web series. When I work with young actors, I get to learn so much. I am a learner and that's why I am surviving in the industry," Deepshika tells IANS.