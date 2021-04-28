Deepshikha Nagpal: My colleagues called me their financial consultant

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Deepshikha Nagpal learnt cost accounting before she joined the entertainment industry. She says her colleagues called her their financial consultant, and used to tell her she could open her firm.

"I got into acting after my 12th boards and along with my studies I started performing. I was a commerce student and had done cost accounting. During the show Kitty Party, I made my friends Poonam Dhillon, Achint Kaur and Preeti Mamgain open their financial accounts," Deepshikha recalled.