Deepti Naval shares a 40-year-old black and white photo

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval took to social media on Wednesday and shared an old black and white photo. In the picture she strikes a thoughtful mood.

"1981 -- Looks like I've run into a writer's block!" wrote the actor-author on her Instagram page.

In the 40-year-old picture, Deepti wears a skirt and a top, and is seen holding a pen and looking pensive.