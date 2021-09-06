Delegate registration for 52nd IFFI now open

The festival, which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year, is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals.Announcing the commencement of its registration, Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle and invited filmmakers and film enthusiasts from around the globe to be a part of IFFI in Goa.He wrote, "Calling out to Filmbuffs! Delegate registration for 52nd edition of IFFI is now open! Inviting filmmakers and film enthusiasts from around the world to be a part of IFFI in Goa."The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry.IFFI is recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Annually, the festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world. (ANI)