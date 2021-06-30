'Delhi Belly' director Abhinay Deo working on script in same space as 2011 hit

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) "Delhi Belly" will complete 10 years of release on July 1, and the film's director Abhinay Deo says he is currently writing a script of the same genre as the film.

"It's not often that filmmakers take the risk to stray from a stereotypical story format and experiment with something new. It takes guts to be involved in the making of a movie like Delhi Belly. We were lucky to be backed by a producer like Aamir Khan, who paved a way for filmmakers like us that could revolutionalise the movie market in India. Not to forget getting a chance to work with actors like Imran, Kunaal and Vir who had their charisma and charm to draw the audience. This genre is my all-time favourite," said Deo.

Is there a chance of a sequel of it? "Not a sequel, but I am working on a script that is in the same space as Delhi Belly," the director signed off.

