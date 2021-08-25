Delhi CM Kejriwal launches PVR Cinemas' Urban Placemaking Initiative

The event kickstarted with the unveiling of PVR Priya's new theatre with advanced technologies, followed by the lamp lighting.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The otherwise quaint surroundings of PVR Priya on a weekday afternoon were buzzing with excitement as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to launch PVR Cinemas' 'Urban Placemaking Initiative'.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: "This has always been a very happening place in Delhi. Earlier, I remember me and my wife have watched a lot of movies here...Before we entered politics, we were very fond of watching movies. No matter how good or bad the film was, we always watched all films. I am very happy that they have re-developed the entire area."

He also emphasised on the importance of the entertainment industry for the Delhi government.

"Delhi government has always supported the entertainment industry. Not only does the entertainment industry, entertain people, which is its prime focus, it also provides jobs to many people. It is something which is the need in the country because there is so much unemployment."

Addressing the impact of Covid-19 on the entertainment industry, he said: "During the time of Covid-19, the entertainment industry was hit the most. In a way it doesn't fall in those critical industries, so whenever Covid cases increased, the entertainment industry took a major hit and when the cases decrease the entertainment industry is the last to open. But I want to assure you that I fight a lot to get your cinema halls, theatres and public places reopened."

The event was also attended by Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited and Raghav Chadha, MLA and spokesperson, Aam Aadmi Party.

The initiative aims to reimagine and rework the surrounding areas of PVR Priya, in association with local municipal authorities.

Besides taking responsibility of the surroundings, PVR has also introduced the first ever P(XL) technology and state-of-the-art Giant Screen format.

