Delhi: Cops take action against errant DTC, cluster buses; 94 challaned

According to the official, complaints from various quarters were received against buses committing traffic violations in the national capital after which they carried out a special drive on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Tightening its noose around the DTC and cluster buses committing traffic violations, the Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted 94 such buses for various offences, an official said here on Wednesday.

"It was observed that a number of drivers of DTC/ Cluster buses do not ply their vehicles in the bus lanes and also drive dangerously," the official said, adding that such erring buses also indulge in a number of road accidents.

Subsequently, several teams of traffic policemen were formed in three traffic Ranges -- Western Range, Eastern Range and Central Range -- and a special drive was undertaken to prosecute such violating buses.

During the drive, in the Central Range 14 buses were challaned for dangerous driving and 14 for permit violation while in the Northern Range 14 vehicles were challaned for dangerous driving, 2 for Supreme Court violation, 2 for permit violation and 15 for lane violation. In Western Range 13 vehicles were challaned for dangerous driving, 11 for Supreme Court violation, six for permit violation and three for lane violation.

"In total, 94 buses were prosecuted in above three ranges during the special drive against errant buses," the official informed.

Further warning the bus drivers, the official said that Delhi Traffic Police will continue the action against such violations in future also.

