'Delhi Crime' turns 2: Rasika Dugal says show will always be special

The actress, who played Neeti Singh, an idealistic IPS trainee in the show, says: "Delhi Crime will always hold a special place in my heart. The series offered me the opportunity to collaborate with actors, technicians and creators, who dealt with the material with such skill and sensitivity," she says.

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The web series "Delhi Crime" dropped two years ago on this day and actress Rasika Dugal, who played an important role, says the show will always be special for her.

"Delhi Crime" was awarded in the Best Drama category at the 48th International Emmy Awards last year.

Rasika adds: "I will always be grateful and humbled to have been part of an important story that examines the lives of women in a patriarchal society and possibly serves to remind us that we live in a society which allowed a heinous crime like the 2012 rape case to happen."

The actress even took to Instagram to post a motion poster of the film, celebrating the anniversary.

She wrote: "This one will always be close to the heart. To all Madam Sirs! #2YearsOfDelhiCrime #DelhiCrime @netflix_in."

Meanwhile, Rasika will be seen in "Delhi Crime" season 2, "Out Of Love" season 2 and "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

