Delhi govt designates four new pvt hospitals for Omicron treatment

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Delhi government has designated four new private hospitals as dedicated centres for treatment of new Covid variant Omicron.

Earlier, only Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital was designated for Omicron treatment.

The government has notified Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Saket, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital Tughlakabad for the treatment of Omicron on payment basis with immediate effect. With addition of these four private hospitals, now the new Covid variant Omicron will be treated in total five hospitals in Delhi.