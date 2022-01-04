Delhi govt imposes weekend curfew amid rise in Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew from January 8.

During weekdays, the metros and buses will run at full seating capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

"Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world's. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today.