Delhi govt's response sought in plea against mandatory Covid jabs

Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a petition filed by a craft instructor and a drawing teacher in two different government educational institutes filed through advocate Abhimanyu Yadav.

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the city government over a plea seeking direction to the authorities not to force Covid-19 vaccination citing the petitioners are suffering from some ailment and unable to take the jab.

Listing the matter for February 3, she asked the respondents including the Delhi government to file a reply in the matter.

However, the court refused to stay the two government orders issued in September, and October for mandatory vaccination of all government employees including frontline and healthcare workers, teachers, and other staff working in schools or colleges by October 15.

In the plea, the teachers claimed that such directions are arbitrary and not in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution.

It further said that the grounds for making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory and whether such mandatory action can adversely affect the right of the petitioners or citizens to earn their livelihood, is an issue that requires consideration.

Additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal appeared on behalf of the Delhi government.

