Delhi HC pulls up govt, MCDs over failure to control dengue cases

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the AAAP-led Delhi government and BJP-led municipal corporations over their inaction in containing the rising dengue fever cases in the city, saying policies were being made in populist ways and the authorities are concerned at losing votes if they do anything.

The observation came while counsel for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation asked the court to pass an order for increase the fine, from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, on Residents' Welfare Associations not cooperating with the authorities when they visit for fogging and checking mosquito breeding.

"We cannot go and legislate on this issue," a division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, rapping the civic body as well as government, saying the court was asked to do it because the authorities fear that if they do anything, people will not vote for them.

Taking note of the conditions in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) area, the court said the stench is unbearable in the locality.

It also stated that the authorities are not bothered about the deaths, and officials are living with the attitude that since there is a large population, the disease will come and go.

It was also pointed out other outbreaks such as malaria and chikungunya, saying the court will appoint an amicus in the matter.

Last week also, the Court had pulled up the civic body, saying they are doing nothing to tackle dengue. Noting that after the monsoon, there will be mosquitoes and this has been a pattern for the last 15-20 years, it asked: "Is there some rocket science involved? Is there no planning? Is there no thought process? How can it be that every year?".

It had also asked the civic body to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken on the ground in order to contain the rising spread of the vector-borne diseases.

--IANS

jw/vd