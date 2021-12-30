Delhi hospital running in dangerous building, Atishi posts video

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Thursday visited the MCD-run Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis Hospital in the national capital, and expressed shock that the patients were being treated in a building that has been declared dangerous and could collapse any day.

"We have been hearing how the BJP-led MCD is failing the people of Delhi on the health front, in terms of medicines, good infrastructure and all. But today, we had a look at this hospital, whose building is in shambles and despite that patients are being treated inside," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

In fact, MCD itself has put up boards outside the hospital cautioning masses that it is a dangerous building that reads "Do not enter", Atishi could be seen pointing out in the video, adding: "It is unbelievable that such a hospital exists in the centre of the national capital."

"It seems that the BJP-led MCD has left people of Delhi to die," Atishi added.

In 2017, Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) in GTB Nagar was slated to be developed as a multi-speciality hospital. It was constructed in 1935 with a sprawling a 79-acre compound. The hospital falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

