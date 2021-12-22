Delhi logs 125 fresh Covid cases, highest in 6 months

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported 125 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in last six months. According to the health department, the city had reported 134 Covid cases on June 22. The capital city has seen a steady everyday rise in cases since the outbreak of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, no Covid related death has been reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi's death toll remains at 25,102. The infection tally, however, has climbed to 14,42,515 in the capital city.

The number of active cases has also seen a surge at 624, highest in last five months. As per the Delhi Health Department data, the city had total 657 active cases on July 16.

Delhi's Covid infection rate continues to be at 0.2 per cent in the last two days. With 58 patients recovering in a day, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,16,789. A total of 289 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With 98.21 per cent recovery rate, the active Covid rate in Delhi stands at 0.043 per cent. The Covid death rate in the city stands at 1.74 per cent. The total number of Covid containment zones has increased to 184 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 63,313 new tests -- 56,511 RT-PCR and 6,802 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid tests to 3,21,64,981 so far.

Out of 1,17,481 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, 37,295 were first dose and 80,186 second dose in the national capital. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,51,08,956, according to the health ministry data.

