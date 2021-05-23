Delhi logs 1,649 fresh Covid cases, lowest since March 30

The daily positivity rate also declined to 2.42 per cent, lowest since March 28, when the Delhi's daily positivity rate was reported at 2.35 per cent. This is also the third straight day when the capital's positivity rate remained below the 5 per cent mark.

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Delhi has reported 1,649 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, lowest since March 30, health officials said on Sunday.

The number of new cases were reported after 68,043 tests, conducted on the previous day. At least 46,745 RT-PCR tests and 21,298 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, officials added.

The daily deaths slipped below the 200 mark again. Delhi reported 189 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 23,202.

The number of daily recoveries outnumbered the new cases by a significant margin again on Sunday. A total of 5,158 patients recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total recoveries to 13,66,056.

The tally of patients in home isolation declined to 15,844 from 18,060 on Saturday.

