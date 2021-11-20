Delhi logs 32 new Covid cases, no death in five days

However, no Covid death has been reported in the last five days in Delhi. The city's death toll stands at 25,095. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The national capital Delhi on Saturday reported 32 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing the tally to 14,40,637, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.06 per cent. The active case in the city stands at 325 as per the latest health bulletin. With 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 14,15,217 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 150 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.022 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 54,249 new tests -- 49,273 through RT-PCR and 4,976 through Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,04,04,086 so far.

The number of containment zones stands at 126 in the city.

Out of 71,183 people administered Covid-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, 26,375 were first doses and 44,808 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,17,19,433, according to the health bulletin.

