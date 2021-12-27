Delhi logs 331 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 0.68%

The new cases and fatality took the infection tally to 14,43,683, and the death toll to 25,106, while the Covid positivity rate rose to 0.68 per cent - the highest since June 2 when it was 0.78 per cent.

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Delhi on Monday reported 331 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after June 6 when the tally was also 331, and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases have also crossed the 1,000 mark in the city and currently stand at 1,289, the highest in the last 6 months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (1,357) active Covid cases on July 1.

The capital has, so far, detected 142 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 23 have been discharged from the hospital.

With a 98.17 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.089 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

With 144 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,17,288. A total of 692 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 310.

Meanwhile, a total of 48,589 new tests -- 46,549 RT-PCR and 2,040 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,24,47,831.

Out of 32,116 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 12,175 were first doses and 19,941 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,55,89,731 according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/vd