Delhi logs 34 Covid cases, no fatality in 11 days

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi reported 34 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally at 14,39,922, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

However, no Covid fatality has been recorded in the city in the last eleven days.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.