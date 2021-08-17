Delhi logs 38 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs

The fresh cases took Delhi's overall Covid tally to 14,37,156, the bulletin said.

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The national capital recorded 38 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while four persons succumbed to the disease in the same time span, taking its overall Covid death toll to 25,073, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Delhi's recovery rate continued to remain at 98.22 per cent while its test positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

The national capital presently has 471 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 30 Covid patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,612.

As per the bulletin, 156 Covid patients are under home isolation in the national capital at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,345 Covid tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, including 28,343 RT-PCR tests and 25,002 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city so far to 2,47,73,915.

As per the bulletin, Delhi presently has 241 containment zones.

On the vaccination front, a total 1,56,271 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,10,110 received their first dose and the remaining 46,107 beneficiaries got their second shot.

In total, 1,16,59,932 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi so far.

