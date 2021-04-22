Delhi Police ensure supply of oxygen to city hospitals

Acting on reports of shortage of oxygen at the Max Hospital in Saket, the Delhi Police formed a green corridor from the Apsara Border to Saket to facilitate the transportation of oxygen.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) As hospitals across the national capital continue to face shortage of oxygen amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police are extending a helping hand to the healthcare facilities in arranging the life saving gas.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "Today shortage of oxygen was reported from the Max Hospital in Saket. The matter was taken up with the concerned department of the hospital. It was learnt that an oxygen tanker is on its to the hospital from Kashipur in Uttar Pradesh."

"Sensing the urgency of the situation, the SHO of Malviya Nagar police station was tasked to coordinate and escort the tanker to hospital. The SHO along with other staff at once took position at the Apsara Border and a green corridor was formed with sufficient force. The tanker was received at the Apsara border and was escorted to Max hospital without wastage of time," Chinmoy Biswal, PRO, Delhi Police, said in the statement.

In another case, the police in the Central District arranged oxygen for the Delhi Heart and Lungs Hospital on Panchkuian Road.

According to Central District DCP Jasmeet Singh, an information was received from the medical authorities of Delhi Heart and Lungs Hospital saying that it was running dangerously low on oxygen stock.

He stated that many patients were on active oxygen or ventilator support at the hospital whose lives were at risk.

As non-supply of oxygen on time could prove fatal for the patients and could also create law and order problems also, the approached the Paharganj ACP for assistance.

"Immediately, all efforts were made by the ACP, O.P. Lekhwal, and Paharganj ATO, Inspector Nikesh Kumar. With the persistent efforts of the officers, oxygen was arranged from Naraina. The quick response and action by the ACP and the ATO averted a major tragedy and saved the lives of many patients at the hospital," Singh said.

Through their prompt action, the Delhi Police have restored supply or arranged oxygen for Batra Hospital, Primus Hospital, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Jeewan Hospital, Rathi Hospital, Manipal Hospital and Medeor Hospital in the city.

