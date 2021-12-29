Delhi Police prepare for battle against Omicorn

Sepcial CP (Welfare), Shalini Singh, on Wednesday held a meeting with all the district and unit heads and other stakeholders to check the overall preparedness in the wake of a possible community spread of Omicron.

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The police in the national capital have rolled up their sleeves to fight a possible battle against the new strain of novel coronavirus, Omicron.

The official emphasised on strict adherence to the revised SOPs issued recently by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Ashana on health welfare of police personnel.

Under the revised SOP, DCPs and unit heads have been designated as nodal health officers (NHOs).

The NHOs have been directed to ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above personally meets the hospitalised personnel or their kin on a regular basis till he/she gets fit. In case of outstation case, video conferencing with the ailing person or his/her family members should be ensured.

Sharing details about the latest directions, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that all the eight wellness centres and two Covid care centres in Rohini and Shahdara will be activated for any medical emergency.

"District/unit heads should take stock of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, sanitisers, masks, preventive medicine etc., and keep all equipment in ready condition. They should also liaise with the doctors for counselling the personnel in prevention and cure of infection," the directions read.

