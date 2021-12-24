Delhi Police tightens noose on hotels violating Covid norms; club sealed

He informed that there was excessive overcrowding in the restaurant after which it was sealed.

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) A restaurant was sealed in south Delhi's Mehrauli area for violating the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's guidelines, an official said here on Friday.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) against the establishment at the Mehrauli police station.

In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had reduced the capacity at public places like restaurants, auditoriums and assembly halls to 50 per cent, while gatherings at wedding functions was capped at 200 persons to curb the spread of the new Covid variant.

There will be a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital. However, it said that all religious places will remain open on December 25 and 31.

The order had further asked the district magistrates to survey the areas falling within their jurisdiction and identify the places, which have the potential of becoming Covid hotspots and tighten the enforcement machinery by deploying sufficient number of enforcement teams on field for keeping vigil at public places and for enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour.

"All district magistrates as well as DCPs shall conduct surprise checks and raids in their respective areas and shall take strict penal action against the defaulters," the DDMA had stated.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed to 358 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 114 have been discharged. So far 17 states have reported Omicron infection.

