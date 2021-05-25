Delhi records less than 2,000 Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day

The daily positivity rate declined to d 2.14 per cent, the lowest since March 27, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,568 new cases of Covid -19 in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that the national capital's daily positive cases have remained below 2,000.

The city recorded 156 deaths in the last 24 hours, which was lowest number of fatalities since April 16. The overall toll has now reached 23,565.

The number of daily recoveries outnumbered the new cases by a significant margin again on Tuesday. A total of 4,251 patients recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total recovery figure to 13,74,682 in the national capital. The recovery rate was 96.8 per cent.

The active cases dropped below 22,000. The number is at a eight-week low. The active cases declined to 21,739 from 24,578 on the previous day.

The number of new cases reported came out of 73,406 tests conducted on the previous day. So far, a total of 1,88,62,103 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

Delhi reported 1,550 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 1,649 on Sunday, 2,260 on Saturday, 3,009 on Friday, 3,231 on Thursday and 3,846 on Wednesday.

The city reported 207 deaths on Monday, 189 on Sunday, 182 on Saturday, 252 on Friday, 233 on Thursday and 235 on Wednesday.

