Delhi reports 3,231 new Covid cases, lowest since April 2

The national capital's cumulative case count now stands at 14,09,950, while 233 fatalities in the last 24 hours mounted its overall death toll to 22,579, the bulletin said.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since April 2, when the city had registered 3,594 new infections, said the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

About 58,744 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, 7,829 less than Wednesday's figures of 66,573. The positivity rate dropped further to 5.50 per cent on Thursday from 5.78 per cent a day earlier.

The national capital's active caseload also dropped to 40,214 on Thursday from 45,047 on Wednesday, while the number of patients under home isolation reduced to 23,851 now from 27,112 a day before.

Meanwhile, about 7,831 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 13,47,157.

With the city under lockdown since April 19, Delhi's overall Covid situation has improved considerably in the last few weeks. This is the second consecutive day since April 5 that the daily tally of new cases in the national capital dropped below the 4,000-mark.

The city had reported 3,846 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 4,482 on Tuesday, 4,524 on Monday, and 6,456 on Sunday.

The national capital had reported 235 deaths on Wednesday, 265 on Tuesday, 340 on Monday, and 262 on Sunday.

A total of 68,703 people were vaccinated in the national capital in the last 24 hours, including 61,576 who received their first dose and 7,127 who got their second shot. In total, 48,90,028 people have been vaccinated in the city so far, which includes 37,87,895 who received their first shot, and 11,02,133 who have got their second dose.

--IANS

ssb/arm