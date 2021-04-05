Delhi reports 3,548 new Covid cases

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new cases. On Sunday, the national capital had reported 4,033 new cases, the highest single-day tally in 2021. The city had reported 3,567 new cases on April 3, and 3,594 cases on April 2.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The number of active cases in Delhi rose to 14,589 on Monday, out of which 7,983 persons are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.

With 15 more deaths getting reported on Monday, Delhi's Covid death toll rose to 11,096.

On a positive note, 2,936 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,54,277.

A total of 64,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 43,960 were RT-PCR tests and 20,043 were rapid antigen tests.

Given the steady rise in the number of cases in the national capital, the health department of Delhi government on Monday announced to increase the number of beds for Covid patients in all government-run hospitals.

As per the official data, a total of 2,910 specific Covid beds are available in the government-run hospitals. The number of beds have been increased in 11 government-run hospitals, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, GTB Hospital, Burari Hospital and Ambedkar Hospital, among others.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had directed 33 private hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds for Covid infected patients.

