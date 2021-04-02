Delhi reports 3,594 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

A total of 2,084 people recovered in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases stood at 11,994, it said.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi reported 3,594 new Covid cases -- the highest tally reported this year -- on Friday, taking its tally to 6,68,814, while there were 14 fresh deaths taking the toll to 11,050, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The overall positivity rate in the national capital stands at 4.54 per cent.

A total of 87,505 tests -- 54,898 RT-PCR and 32,607 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted, according to the bulletin.

Delhi, which reported 2,790 cases on Thursday and 1,819 cases on Wednesday, is seeing a staggering rise in new cases from the last few weeks, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his concern on the exponential increase. However, he on Friday made it clear that the government is not considering a plan of lockdown again in the city.

The Delhi government has pushed for opening up vaccination to all age groups, as well as involving non-healthcare facilities, saying it was ready for a mass level vaccination drive.

