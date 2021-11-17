Delhi reports 44 new Covid cases; no death

No death, however, has been reported in the last two days in Delhi. The city's death toll stands at 25,095 while the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 44 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing the overall caseload to 14,40,528, the Delhi Health Department said.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has come down to 0.07 per cent.

The active cases in the city stand at 346, as per the latest health bulletin.

With 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,15,087 so far, the health bulletin said.

Currently, a total of 144 Covid patients are being treated at home isolation.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid-19 cases rate in Delhi has climbed to 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,396 new tests -- 48,496 RT PCR tests and 10,900 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 3,02,33,936 so far.

Currently, there are 127 containment zones in the city.

Out of 1,00,316 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 39,017 were first doses and 61,299 second doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,14,71,077, according to the health bulletin.

