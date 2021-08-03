Delhi reports 50 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

However, the city reported four more deaths in the same span of time, taking its overall Covid death toll to 25,058, as per the data released by the Health Department of Delhi government.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The national capital saw a marginal decline in daily Covid caseload on Tuesday with 50 fresh cases getting reported in the past 24 hours.

With the 50 new covid Cases, Delhi's infection tally rose to 14,36,451, out of which 14,10,874 have recovered from the disease while 25,058 have succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate continued to remain at 98.21 per cent for the 19th day in Delhi.

The active caseload has also registered a substantial decline to 219. Delhi's positivity rate presently stands at 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin released by the Health Department informed that 17 Covid patients are getting treatment currently under home isolation, while 65 persons have been discharged from the hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of discharges to 14,10,847.

Meanwhile, a total of 64,276 Covid tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, including 39,498 RTP-CR tests and 24,778 antigen Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests carried out I the national capital so far t to 2,38,56,688.

As per the bulletin, there 282 containment zones in Delhi at present, while its death rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

On the vaccination front, a total 91,100 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 45,974 who received their first dose, while 45,126 beneficiaries were inoculated with the second dose.

So far, vaccine shits have been administered to 1,01,34,821 beneficiaries in the national capital.

---IANS

avr/arm