Delhi reports 86 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The national capital reported 86 new Covid cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The daily Covid positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, it said.

A total of 106 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,08,456.