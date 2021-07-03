Delhi reports 86 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The national capital reported 86 new Covid cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.
The daily Covid positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, it said.
A total of 106 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,08,456.
With the latest deaths reported on Saturday, Delhi's overall Covid death has reached close to the 25,000-mark at 24,989.
A total of 76,619 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 54,103 through RT-PCR and 22,516 through the Rapid Antigen method.
The national capital's active caseload stood at 1,016 on Saturday.
--IANS
pd/arm