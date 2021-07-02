Delhi reports 93 new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The national capital on Friday reported 93 new Covid cases, and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.13 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

In the same time, 407 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,08,350. The latest deaths have taken the death toll to 24,983.