Delhi reports 94 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

The death toll in Delhi due to the Covid pandemic has risen to 24,977 till Wednesday.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.12 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 94 new Covid cases with six deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 240 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,07,832 till date.

A total of 79,935 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 56,899 through RT-PCR and 23,036 through the Rapid Antigen method.

Furthermore, in an improvement indicator in the Covid situation in Delhi, the active cases have reduced to 1,379, which during the peak of the second wave was close to 1 lakh.

Delhi reported its highest active cases - 99,852 on April 28, the day the city had registered around 26,000 cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Covid situation in Delhi is under control but people have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while going out of their homes. We are preparing for the third possible wave, which would be the fifth wave for Delhi. Delhi government is preparing for a target of 37,000 Covid patients in the next wave and is strengthening its health infrastructure accordingly."

