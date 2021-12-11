Delhi reports second case of Omicron variant

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.

As per Delhi government sources, the person -- fully vaccinated, came from Zimbabwe and had travelled to South Africa.

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Second case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in the national capital.

The first patient to have tested positive for Omicron in Delhi is a resident of Ranchi and had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. The person also stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week.

The patient was isolated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital.

With the fresh case, India has so far reported 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked worries worldwide.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 41 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total case tally in the national capital to 14,41,610. The positivity rate stands at 0.07 per cent, according to the data shared by the city health department.

Till December 10, a total of 2,38,58,032 people have been vaccinated in the national capital.

--IANS

rdk/skp/