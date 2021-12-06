Delhi schedule of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' completed

On Monday, director Karan Johar took to his Instagram Story and shared the particular update with his followers.Basically, he posted a picture of him with the film's leading star Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Heading back home. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."Karan Johar's directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The cast and crew were in the capital for the film's shoot.Reportedly, the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will also shoot in Punjab in the upcoming months. (ANI)