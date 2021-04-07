Delhi sees 5,506 new Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 6%

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The national capital recorded 5,506 new Covid-19 cases -- the second consecutive day of over 5,000 cases -- and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health bulletin on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate rose to 6.10 per cent.

With 20 more deaths, the city's Covid death toll has risen to 11,133, while there are 19,455 active cases, out of which 10,048 are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.