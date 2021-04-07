Delhi sees 5,506 new Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 6%

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The national capital recorded 5,506 new Covid-19 cases -- the second consecutive day of over 5,000 cases -- and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health bulletin on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate rose to 6.10 per cent.
With 20 more deaths, the city's Covid death toll has risen to 11,133, while there are 19,455 active cases, out of which 10,048 are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.
On a positive note, 3,363 persons recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,59,980.
As many as 90,201 samples were tested, out of which 52,477 were by RT-PCR tests and 37,424 were Rapid Antigen Tests.
Delhi has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases for the last three weeks. It reported 5,100 new cases on Tuesday, 3,548 on Monday, and 4,033 on Sunday.
The cumulative positive cases stand at 6,90,568.
--IANS
pd/vd