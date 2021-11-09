Delhi sees zero Covid death for 18th day, 33 fresh cases

The city's death toll stands at 25,091 and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi reported 33 fresh cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking its tally to 14,40,176, while there was no death for the 18th day running, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.06 per cent. However, active cases in the city have climbed to 349, while with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,736 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 164 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has reduced to 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 51,130 new tests -- 37,836 RT-PCR and 13,294 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,98,14,549 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 115 at present.

Out of 83,967 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 28,083 were first doses and 55,884 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,08,21,523, according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/vd